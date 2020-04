CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Folks at the Texas State Aquarium have announced their plans for reopening.

The aquarium will reopen to guests starting the week of May 18th, which would coincide with phase two of Governor Abbott's executive order.

Their hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily with the H-E-B Splash Park, Pepsi Shoreline Grill, and Cafe Aqua also opening.

