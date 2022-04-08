Texas State Aquarium sees record breaking revenues for 2021

In the last 10 years, the aquarium operations had an economic impact of over $599 million.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has seen record numbers in both guest attendance and economic impact for 2021.

In total, the aquarium reported a $155 million impact on Corpus Christi.

The facility also had more that $11 million in revenues for the City and County. Jesse Gilbert, is CEO & President of the TSA, and said they had an all-time record breaking attendance of 625,000 in 2021.

In the last 10 years, the aquarium operations had an economic impact of over $599 million.

