CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts from the Texas State Aquarium recently took part in a Gulf of Mexico tagging and research expedition to track the shark population.

Five sand bar sharks are a part of the Caribbean Sea exhibit which helps educate tourist on the significance of the apex predators.

"Its critical that people understand how important sharks are to the ecosystem. If you don't have sharks keeping the ecosystem in check, it can go out of balance and sometimes collapse," Chief Operating Officer Jesse Gilbert said.

The Aquarium's head veterinarian Dr. Taylor Yaw and marine biologist Victoria Garcia joined members of the Nature Conservancy and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on the mission. Members of the Nature Conservancy placed acoustic tags on the sharks to track their movements through the bay system as they play an essential role in the ecosystem.

"Its a great example for when we can take what we've learned about sharks at the aquarium and how they reproduce and how they handle different stresses, and we can deploy that out in the field to help protect wildlife," Gilbert said.

A video from the expedition showed a shark being pulling up onto the vessel and given acoustic tags in order to track their movements in the gulf.

A vet with Texas State Aquarium also conducted ultrasounds on the animals.

"When you come to the aquarium and you purchase a ticket to come in, this is some of the work that goes on behind the scenes. You are supporting that great conservation work," Gilbert said.

