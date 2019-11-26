CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A partnership between Texas A&M University - Kingsville and the Texas State Aquarium will allow sick sea turtles to receive a life-saving surgical procedure.

"Texas A&M Kingsville has a wildlife veterinarian technician program, so these veterinarian technicians learn how to work with the veterinarians while they do wildlife surgeries. What was interesting was they had this great teaching facility with a lot of veterinarian students," said Jesse Gilbert, COO of the Texas State Aquarium.

Dr. Taylor Yaw brought over 8 green sea turtles Thursday to the Texas A&M Kingsville vet tech facility for a series of operations which took 16 hours to complete. He met up with the vet tech students and explained to them what he was going to do and what he needed from them.

The green sea turtles were suffering from the herpes virus, which had produced fibropapillomas.

Surgery was needed, and Yaw and his team of students were able to complete their work. The turtles should soon be on their way back to the Gulf of Mexico.

"I think at the end of the day showed they what aquarium medicine looks like. I think there's going to be a couple of them who will change their career future and want to go into something like this. Still, even bigger than that, I think we now have 40 to 50 sea turtle advocates when you can get into the same room and help out with these medical procedures makes a huge impact," YawYaw said.

