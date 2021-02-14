Texas State Aquarium to close Monday due to winter weather

The aquarium says all the animals are safe during the winter weather and they plan to reopen on Tuesday, February 16.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to weather conditions the Texas State Aquarium will be closed Monday, February 15.

The aquarium says all the animals are safe during the winter weather and they plan to reopen on Tuesday, February 16 at 12:00 p.m. if weather and road conditions permit.

During this closing period, an Incident Command Center operates of essential staff, including animal care, water quality, and various operations personnel, who will remain at the Aquarium to maintain habitats and critical life support systems and provide care for the more than 400 species that make their Aquarium their home.

The Texas State Aquarium, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Padre Island National Seashore, and other partners around the Texas Coast will continue to do conservation work, through the weather conditions, with incoming cold-stunned sea turtles.

This aquarium says the fieldwork with partners will continue through the upcoming weeks.

