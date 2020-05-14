CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved Coastal Bend attraction could be reopening its doors to the public as early as Monday.

The Texas State Aquarium never actually shut down; as we showed you here on 3News, staff there have been working constantly to keep the animals, who call it home, healthy and happy.

When visitors return to the Aquarium, it will no doubt be a different experience. The staff will be wearing masks and they encourage visitors to do so, too.

Staff say this will be a new "touchless experience."

Tickets need to be purchased online in advance. From there, your ticket will be scanned on your phone. Social distancing will be in place to keep everyone safe.

"In every case, we have a door, that door will be open," TSA President and CEO Tom Schmid said.

"All the exhibits will be open, but again, there will be barriers that will allow you to see all the exhibits, but stand from the acrylic windows."

Meanwhile, the nearby USS Lexington plans to welcome back guests starting at 9 a.m., Friday, May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Guidelines for employees and guests are also being implemented for the safety of everyone on board.

