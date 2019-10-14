CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will offer discounted admission on for their Community Day presented by Whataburger on Sunday, Oct. 20.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, residents can visit the Texas State Aquarium for just $2 per person. Children two and under will receive free admission and parking to the Aquarium is included in the cost of entry.

"We're grateful to our longtime partner Whataburger for once again sponsoring Community Day," said Texas State Aquarium President & CEO Tom Schmid. "Whataburger's support will provide families and individuals with another opportunity to discover the newest exhibits and experiences at the Aquarium at a deeply-discounted rate. It's yet another example of how Whataburger shows how much they care for the people of South Texas."

The Aquarium wants to allow the community to experience its exhibits at a discounted rate.

"Whataburger is proud to continue supporting the Texas State Aquarium and their mission to engage the community through education," said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Aaron Valdez. "We're honored to help make this exciting and educational event happen for the community."

Due to the significant increase in attendance, regular presentations and visitor programs will not be provided at the Aquarium. Tickets are available for sale on-site on Community Day only. There are no tickets available for purchase in advance or online.

