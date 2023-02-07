x
Texas State Aquarium's new splash park opens just in time for summer

The H-E-B splash park features 15-thousand square feet of fun with designs mimicking aquatic and terrestrial habitats of the Caribbean.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new H-E-B Splash Park at the Texas State Aquarium will open just in time for the holiday ahead, and right in the beginning of summer.

The new addition replaces the 12-year-old splash park.

It features 15-thousand square feet of fun with designs mimicking aquatic and terrestrial habitats of the Caribbean.

The project is 3 times the size of the old splash pad, with custom water features, 3 large slides, a huge 350-gallon water dump feature and more.

Get the kids swimsuits ready, the park opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 2.

