Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program hits the road

The program hopes to spark interest in wildlife and in STEM fields.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children across Texas will have the opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation through Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program.

With the support of Reliant Energy, the program has hit the road beginning with Flour Bluff.

Schools and community centers will now be learning about the Texas State Aquarium's rescue animals. They will get to see how rescuers recover and safely transfer animals into the aquarium's new wildlife rescue vehicle first hand.

"The exposure that this aquarium is going to bring to folks that may not have even thought about being a marine biologist. Even todays program is just an eye opening experience for all of us and it just brings joy to your heart to see it," said Sidney Evans, senior advisor for Reliant.

The program hopes to spark interest in wildlife and in STEM fields. Jesse Gilbert with the TSA said that it's fantastic to watch the next group of people who will be saving wildlife in Texas grow an understanding on how to work together and be careful around animals.

