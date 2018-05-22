The Texas State Aquarium showed off one of their newest additions Tuesday -- the Wildlife Rescue Center.

The Rescue Center, formerly known as the Second Chances Wildlife Rehabilitation Program, helps local wildlife get in top shape before they are released back into the wild. 3News got a tour of their newly refurbished surgical center and their water systems, where more than 1,000 sea turtles have gone through rehab so far this year.

The Center also fixed up their wildlife rescue van and added a new 24-foot boat that allows them to rescue sea creatures injured in Gulf waters.

"We are one of the only centers in the entire country that can do marine mammals, birds, and sea turtles, and certainly in the State of Texas," said Jessie Gilbert, Senior Vice President of the Wildlife Rescue Center. "We're licensed to do all three, so it's a unique property. We can handle all that."

The Center began adding the new features over the past year.

