Texas State Aquarium's wildlife rescue vehicle hits the road

The goal of the program is to instill the importance of advocating for the environment and understanding the significance of caring for wildlife.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue on the Road Program made its first stops in Corpus Christi and Houston.

The rescue vehicle made its way to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, Tejano Center for Community Concerns, North East Stem Academy and the YMCA of Greater Houston.

Hundreds of students got to learn about the importance of wildlife conservation and minimizing human impact on coastal environments while participating in hands on activities.

"This is a program where we bring the rescue center from Corpus Christi to talk about the diversity of marine life that exists in Corpus Christi," said Texas State Aquarium CEO Jesse Gilbert. "But we also engage students in activities. They get into the ambulance, they get to work with the animals, the education staff and really experience what that's like for us on the front lines."

