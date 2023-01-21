Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures holds event for Lunar New Year

Medina explained, "The rabbit in a lot of cultures symbolizes luck and prosperity. Hopefully this year of the rabbit is just the best for everyone."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An event took place to celebrate the year 2023 of the rabbit. The event was held at The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures.

A lion dance, along with Asian style karaoke kicked off the event as Asian baked goods came together with tons of history lessons.

The celebration of the Lunar New Year is one of the most important days in China.

Nicholas Medina is with The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures, he spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's great to see this many people come out for the year of the rabbit, rabbit in a lot of cultures symbolizes luck and prosperity hopefully this year of the rabbit is just the best for everyone."

Depending on the year a person was born, each year comes with an animal in Chinese zodiac. Each animal represents something different for each person.

The museum has many events planned throughout the year and encourages anyone to follow their social media pages for updates.

