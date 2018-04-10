Port Aransas (KIII News) — The Texas Super Chef Throwdown kicked off Wednesday night in Port Aransas.

33 chefs from all over the state will be competing until Sunday at nine different restaurants in Port Aransas. The chefs are fighting to be crowned the best during the world food championships.

Many chefs were excited that the event is being held in Port Aransas because it gives them a chance to get their name on the map.

"We have such a food destination, and this is a chance for all of Texas to come and experience our restaurants and our food scene and then watch chefs go at it for that golden ticket to go over to Orange Beach to win the world series event which is called the world food championships that they're all here to qualify for," said Jeffrey Hentz, president and CEO of Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce.

The Texas Super Chef Throwdown is part of the Port Aransas' Beachtoberfest celebrations. Tickets for the event are $35 each.

For more information click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII