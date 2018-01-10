Port Aransas (KIII News) — The Texas Super Chef Throwdown in Port Aransas kicks off Wednesday for the first time in Texas.

33 chefs from all over the state will be competing Wednesday-Sunday at nine different restaurants in Port Aransas. Many chefs were excited that the event is being held there because it gives them a chance to get their name on the map.

"It's going to be so awesome to see all these chefs from around Texas coming in here to what is truly an amazing food destination. I don't think people give it enough credit for the amount of culinary talent that's available," chef Gale Huesmann said.

The Texas Super Chef Throwdown is part of the Port Aransas' Beachtoberfest celebrations. Tickets for the event are $35 each.

For more information click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII