The Texas Supreme Court has stepped in to the dispute over the Oxycheme plant at the old Naval Station in Ingleside.

Last year a new law passed allowing property owners who believe they are being taxed by more than one entity to ask the state court to decide what county is actually owed the taxes.

In this case, justices decided the Oxychem property sat on San Patricio County property.

"My contention was that nueces county nor the city of Corpus Christi could provide any types of services what so ever to that industry," said Terry Simpson, San Patricio County Judge. "Whenever they had an ambulance call or need of law enforcement or fire, whatever else that would be provided by Nueces County or the city of Corpus Christi, it came from us."

The state's highest court issued a statement directing Nueces County Tax Appraisal District to stop issuing tax bills to the terminal and other facilities owned by the company.

The property included some commercial piers that extended from San Patricio County into the Corpus Christi Bay.

Nueces County can't appeal the case, but it does have one option.

"You know there's nobody to appeal to past the texas supreme court," said Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney. "But it would have to be a motion I think, again I think a motion for rehearing with that supreme court and you have to have some new evidence for that rehearing before they're gonna grant you a rehearing. So they're not granted very often."

Nueces County Commissioners will meet with lawyers to discuss their options.

