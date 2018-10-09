Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office has said computerized game rooms operating in the area are not their priority, and some are sprouting in the Coastal Bend.

In fact, one game room operator told 3News what they are offering is completely legal and even invited Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino to check out what they call Texas Sweepstakes Gaming.

When it comes to gaming, specifically "computer-internet based gaming," Texas law continues to be vague since legislature have failed to clarify whether sweepstakes machines are legal.

Until lawmakers reconvene, it seems places such as Theo's, which now operates computerized gaming machines, are open for business.

"When you play an 8-liner you're playing against the odds that either the manufacturer of the machine or the owner of the machine sets. So he can say I want to pay a 40-percent payout or 10-percent payout," said Anthoney, a Texas Sweepstakes Gaming vendor. "These, you're playing for fixed prizes."

Anthoney said a similar type of system put out by a competitor is being used at VFW halls across Texas to raise money. He said while this operation is commercially based, Texas Sweepstakes is giving back to the community via nonprofits.

"In the last three and a half months, we've donated almost $10,000, somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000, to the Vest a Chest program for the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association," Anthoney said. "Next week we're working on making another round of donations."

3News checked with other surrounding communities where Sweepstakes gaming operations have set up business, and they too said the games are not gambling, with a percentage of the take going to nonprofits.

