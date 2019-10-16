CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Transfer Tool is an online program where people can designate who will get their belongings after his or her death.

The Texas Access to Justice Commission said it is geared toward low-income individuals who don't have several expensive assets. Executive Director Trish McAllister said they found a lot of people in the state who don't have a will or plan after their passing. This leaves families to go through an expensive process in probate court while grieving a loss.

"There's somebody who's just passed away, somebody that they care about. It's a heart-wrenching. You don't want to have to take care of all of this stuff, especially going to court in front of a judge. It just makes it so much easier. You have to complete these documents and do a few things," McAllister said.

The online toolkit walks users through the many steps to fill out the proper papers. There is also a section to safely include bank account information; that way, a beneficiary can easily take over the account when the user dies.

McAllister said it's important to make sure assets like a car or home are transferred legally in case the beneficiary has a future emergency which requires legal proof of ownership.

More information on the Texas Transfer Toolkit can be found here.

