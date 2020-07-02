CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Future of public transportation was discussed during Texas Transit Safety and Security Professional Association meeting

The future of public transportation in Corpus Christi and Texas were the topics of debate Friday at the Texas Transit Safety and Security Professional Association meeting.

Representatives for public transit gathered at the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority Staples Street Center for the meeting.

Part of the reason for the meeting is addressing issues that face public transit in Corpus Christi and the nation. Topics include homeless people and how to respectfully deal with and help them as well as providing safety for riders in transit.

State Representative Terry Canales says another important thing is realizing we are all connected and making sure a plan is in place for future infrastructure in Corpus Christi and all of South Texas.

"Part of that plan is going to make sure that people get the best bang for their buck and get people home quicker or to and from work quicker. And making sure that we understand where we're going to be in the future and how we're going to get there," Canales said.

According to Canales, the population of Texas is expected to double by 2050, so working on public transportation is a must.

The CEO of Corpus Christi RTA, Jorge Cruz-Aedo, says the purpose of the meeting is to collectively deal with the issues and more than face public transportation.

