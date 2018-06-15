The Texas unemployment rate released Friday for May held steady at 4.1%. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the latest statewide jobless figure was the same as April.

Nationwide, unemployment for May hit an 18 year low at 3.8%.

TWC officials said Midland had the lowest statewide unemployment during may at 2.1%. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate in Texas last month at 6.2%.

According to commission authorities, the Texas economy added 34,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in May, which marked 23 consecutive months of employment growth.

Over the year, Texas added 352,100 jobs.

Texas unemployment figures for June are scheduled to be released on July 20.

