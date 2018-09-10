Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Tuesday is the last day to become a registered voter for the November midterm election.

The midterm election will be on Nov. 6, but early voting will be from Oct. 22 until Nov. 2.

According to Raul Ramirez with the League of Women Voters, early voting can be a big help if you won't be able to make it on Nov. 6.

"Well it gives you the opportunity to beat the rush, first of all, it makes it convenient so there are days where you can work around your schedule to get out. And that's really the big thing it just makes it convenient for you if you don't want to wait till the last minute and November 6th," Ramirez said.

Voters can get a mail-in ballot with an application as long as that application is received by Oct. 26.

