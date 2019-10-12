CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association board voted unanimously Tuesday against a proposed five-percent rate hike for coastal cities.

It was a big win for State Rep. Todd Hunter, who has been leading the effort against additional TWIA rate hikes for some time.

The TWIA board held a meeting Tuesday morning at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi to consider the proposed five-percent hike in windstorm rates for property owners along the coast. They voted 7-0 against it.

