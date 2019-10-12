CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association board voted unanimously Tuesday against a proposed five-percent rate hike for coastal cities.
It was a big win for State Rep. Todd Hunter, who has been leading the effort against additional TWIA rate hikes for some time.
The TWIA board held a meeting Tuesday morning at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi to consider the proposed five-percent hike in windstorm rates for property owners along the coast. They voted 7-0 against it.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Parents arrested after confrontation outside Tuloso-Midway Primary School
- 'I made the typo' | Galveston GOP chairwoman blames racist text message on fast typing
- '40 minutes of mayhem': North Texas father, 22, killed in home invasion after recent move to Michigan
- A guy ate that $120,000 banana duct-taped to an art gallery wall in Florida