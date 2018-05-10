Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Del Mar College, the Texas Workforce Commission and partner industries in the Coastal Bend gathered Friday to recognize the Commission's efforts in getting a $1 million grant from the state and a second grant from Texas Workforce.

Officials gathered at the Del Mar's West Campus for the presentation of the $1 million check from the state and another check for over $160,000.

"Del Mar is to be congratulated today for an outstanding job and is continuing to do and will continue to do in the future," said Victor Gonzalez Jr., board chairman of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Among the business partners on hand were TPCO America Corporation and MMR Constructors.

Ruth Hughs, chair of the Workforce Commission, presented the check for more the $167,000 that could pay 90 workers' salaries while they are in training.

"Our skills development fund really is our premier job training program because it allows employers to get that customized training to meet their needs, and of course it allows employees and people seeking work to train in a field that's in high demand and is going to provide a career for them and their families," Hughs said.

The training grants will allow workers to get jobs at different plants around the area and then pay them while they're being trained.

"If they're interested in these jobs then contact these companies that are onboarding these new positions, in some cases as far as these grants, because these grants are going to be the ones that bring those new employees into their companies to do things the companies way," Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla said.

The $1 million grant is expected to provide training salaries for more than 550 employees. Those interested can also contact Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend for more information at 361-885-3016.

