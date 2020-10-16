Texas Workforce Commission: Those collecting unemployment must prove they are looking for work starting Nov. 1

People living in Jim Hogg County will only be required to prove they are doing at least two job searches per week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, 8.7-percent of Coastal Bend residents are unemployed. That equals about 23,000 people; and starting Nov. 1, all of those who are receiving unemployment benefits from the state will have to show proof that they are looking for work.

The Texas Workforce Commission will begin requiring that jobseekers show they are doing three job searches a week. Our local Workforce Solutions office said they are doing everything they can to help people find work.

"When someone is receiving unemployment benefits, we're the ones that bridge the gap to employment, so we bring that gap from the Texas Workforce Commission to the local workforce board," said Monika de la Garza of Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend. "Our job is to either get people in a job or get them in training. We have the jobs."