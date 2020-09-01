DALLAS — Updated at 11:40 a.m. Thursday with additional information from a spokesperson with the hospital.

A man was shot and killed by Veterans Affairs police officers late Wednesday, according to a Dallas police spokesperson.

Dallas officers were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m. to the Dallas VA Medical Center after the shooting had occurred.

According to VA officers, the incident began when a man armed with a knife had come to the hospital asking for psychiatric treatment, Dallas police said.

The nurses and doctors inside became concerned about his behavior and called the hospital's police, Dallas police said.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the man had been "exhibiting threatening behavior and posing a danger to patients and staff."

When they confronted him, the situation moved outside the building, according officers at the scene.

At some point, the man began to walk away from VA officers. As they followed, they tried to disarm him, Dallas police said.

The officers had tried multiple times to deescalate the situation, the VA spokesperson said, but the man tried to attack them with the knife, causing multiple VA officers to shot him.

He was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

None of the officers were hurt in the incident, according to Dallas police officials.

Dallas police were not involved in the shooting, but the Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: