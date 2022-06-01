Abbott calls for special legislative committee after Uvalde school shooting; TSTA calls action 'very weak'

"The governor and legislators refuse to address the real issue and enact reasonable gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them."

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking state leaders to form a special legislative committee in the wake of last week's mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

In a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Abbott outlined topics the committee should consider.

"I request that these committees review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the State has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and the Executive Branch so that meaningful action can be made on, among other things, the following topics to prevent future school shootings:

- School safety

- Mental health

- Social media

- Police training

- Firearm safety

It is important the process begin immediately," Abbott wrote.

The request falls short of growing calls from some Texas House Democrats for Abbott to call a special legislative session.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, made the call for the session to change existing laws.

“To make sure we have a special session on about four issues — number one, raise the age limit to 21 on just like handguns. Number two, we limit magazine capacity. Number three, red flag laws. We absolutely need them. Number four, waiting period huge. It’s important," Gutierrez said last week.

In a statement, the Texas State Teachers Association called Abbott's action "very weak."

"Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an assailant with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, and Gov. Abbott’s response is to appoint more committees to study school safety. That’s very weak. The victims’ families and all Texans deserve better than that.

Committees and other groups have studied school safety before, including after the Santa Fe High School shootings in 2018 and the El Paso Walmart shootings in 2019, and schools obviously aren’t safe from mass shooters. This is because the governor and legislators refuse to address the real issue and enact reasonable gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them. The governor didn’t even put this issue on the agenda for the new committees.

The 18-year-old shooter in Uvalde legally purchased the assault rifle, and that should not have been allowed to happen. And only last year, lawmakers passed and Abbott signed a law allowing most adults to carry handguns without any state licensing or safety training.

Guns kill people, including school children and educators, and there are too many guns out there in the possession of dangerous people. It doesn’t take more committees to figure that out."

Texas State Teachers Association: “We don’t need more committees on school safety.” #khou11 pic.twitter.com/GetXht2vpg — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) June 1, 2022

Abbott said last week that existing laws would not have stopped the rampage in Uvalde.