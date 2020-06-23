Additional cases of antiviral drug remdesivir to be distributed in Corpus Christi

According to authorities, at 368 cases, enough to treat approximately 1,472 patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the largest round of distribution state-wide, Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday morning that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is administering two additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Shoreline.

These cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and this is the fifth round of distribution from the federal government, officials say.

The supply is part of a donation from drug maker Gilead.

"The Lone Star State is committed to providing our health professionals with the resources they need to care for Texans who contract COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the continued assistance from our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals across Texas remain equipped to respond to COVID-19. As we continue in our efforts to combat this virus, the state of Texas remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our communities."

Officials say remdesivir has shown significant progress in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients in early trials.

With the use of a five-day average of hospitalization data, DSHS also used "county weighting of the number of COVID positive patients in hospitals to determine the number of remdesivir cases per county."

"Children's hospitals are eligible this round due to the powder formulation of the medication. Additionally, because use of a limited supply is prioritized towards severely ill patients in facilities with ICUs, hospitals without ICU beds were excluded from the distribution," stated officials.

The medical staff at each hospital will decide how the drug will be used but must be in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

The cases of remdesivir being administered to Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Shoreline will allow treatment for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized, especially those in intensive care units.

Officials say preliminary results from an initial study showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days.

The study compared the recovery time with a placebo, which is 15 days as opposed to remdesivir's shorter time period.