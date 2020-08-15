AEP Texas will continue power line work on Mustang Island

The Mustang Island Shield Wire Replacement Project began in July and included the use of helicopters along some sections of the power line route.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Monday, August 17, occasional road closures will take place along Highway 361 near Mustang Island to allow AEP Texas crews to perform work in power lines in the area.

AEP officials say crews and large utility trucks will work on a section of the power line that requires closing outside road lanes in the following areas on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Approximately two miles between the intersection of Royal Sands Boulevard and State Highway 361, and Access Road 1-A

Approximately one mile between the intersection of Access Road 1-A and State Highway 361, and Howard Boulevard.

According to AEP, motorists can expect to see construction signage and cones to aid traffic flow in the area.

"The Mustang Island Shield Wire Replacement Project a $5.4 million investment to ensure electric reliability for customers. The project involves replacing the shield wire, a protective cabling, on approximately 19 miles of electric transmission line," stated AEP officials.

