ALICE, Texas — Today, Congressman Filemon Vela announced that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $239,250 in federal funding to the Alice Housing Authority in Jim Wells County.

The funding was made possible through the Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency Program which promotes the development of local strategies to utilize the use of public and private assistance that is available under the Public Housing program.

These services help families increase earned income, reduce the need for public assistance, and achieve economic independence.

“This grant will allow individuals in Jim Wells County to earn their economic independence through job placement organizations and training opportunities, which will help them on the path toward self-sufficiency,” stated Congressman Vela.

“I am grateful that the Alice Housing Authority will be able to use these funds to help empower our community," added Vela.

This program also aims to better housing self-sufficiency, and, in the case of elderly or disabled residents, can help improve living conditions.

