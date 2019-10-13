ALICE, Texas — Alice Independent School District has received $ 3.6 million federal grant.

The grant is geared toward providing more mental health programs for students.

The school climate transformation grant is a part of Senate Bill 11 which focuses on schools.

The grant allows campuses to help students excel academically, as well as socially and emotionally.

Officials with Alice ISD say they plan to hire a psychologist, a school resource officer, and another social worker with the grant money.

Assistant Superintendent Anna Holmgreen says by focusing on improving a student's mental health, other aspects improve as well.

For more information on the grant, visit the Alice ISD's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AliceISD/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: