Notices currently being sent out to taxpayers

While notices haven't officially gone out yet, the postcard being sent out is a new State-mandated notification that directs taxpayers to a website.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Property tax time is nearing and chances are you may have received a white postcard letting you know to be on the lookout.

"As the taxing units begin to propose their rates, they're supposed to be posting those rates on to the website, in theory, you should be able to see, plug in your address, and see how it's going to affect you personally on your particular piece of property," said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Collector.

Nueces County Tax Collector Kevin Kieschnick tells 3News the website is part of the Appraisal District and is already up.

What's missing though, are the updated estimated taxes from the more than 30-taxing entities in Nueces County.