UPDATE: AMBER Alert discontinued for 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted in northwest Texas

Law enforcement said Victoria Aracely Alerman was found. No other details were given.

ROTAN, Texas — UPDATE: Two-year-old Victoria Aracely Alerman has been found, according to law enforcement. The AMBER Alert has been discontinued as of 8:15 a.m.

PREVIOUS INFO: A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Fisher County, which is in northwest Texas.

Victoria Aracely Alerman was last seen Friday at about 5:15 p.m. in the intersection of CR 309 and 311 in Rotan, Texas.

Police said Victoria may have dry blood on her from a car crash and she is possibly wearing a diaper.

The Fisher County Sheriff's Office is looking for Reyes Gasper Fortuna Figueroa - a 33-year-old Hispanic man - who is suspected to be connected with Victoria's abduction.

Officials believe Victoria may be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information on Victoria's whereabouts or know anything about this alleged abduction, please call 432-638-4754.