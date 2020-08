The boy is Klay Guzman and he is 2-feet, 6-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

An AMBER Alert has been discontinued Saturday afternoon for a 14-month-old boy from Colorado City, which is 70 miles west of Abilene.

Around 4:35 p.m., officials said Klay Guzman was found.

He went missing at midnight early Wednesday in the 2300 block of N. Highway 208 in Colorado City. And an Amber was issued Friday afternoon.

Police were searching for Matthew Guzman, 28, in connection with the child's disappearance.