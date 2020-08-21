AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-month-old Colorado City boy

Police believe Klay Guzman was taken by 28-year-old Matthew Guzman.

The Colorado City Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing toddler.

According to the Colorado City Police Department, 14-month-old Klay Guzman was taken by 28-year-old Matthew Guzman.

Klay is 2'6'' and 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.