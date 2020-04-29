In Aransas County, medical professionals have an additional challenge. Their only emergency room closed earlier this month. Officials there have been hoping to open up a county-run micro-hospital.

Aransas County Judge Burt Mills tells 3News that the county's plan to build a micro-hospital is closer to becoming reality. He says the county has been awarded a $9.9M state grant to build the facility. The county would own it and then lease it out to a medical group to run the 6 to 10 bed hospital.

"We have to come up with some more money to buy the equipment and then we'll go out for an RFQ to get an operator to run it for us," Judge Mills said.

Currently the closest emergency room facility is some 30 minutes away from Rockport. Several weeks ago, the code 3 ER business that had opened up in Rockport right before Hurricane Harvey closed.

"When they close they said it was for a 45-day furlough whatever that means," Judge Mills said.

Now as far as that $9.9M grant, it's apparently hung up in red tape.

"I have to be careful I don't wanna make anybody mad, but I think it's hung up in the state right now," Judge Mills added.

While the judge isn't sure when those grant dollars are going to be released he does know that his county needs a hospital.

"The first question someone asks when they're buying a home or thinking about opening a business in Aransas County is where is the nearest hospital when we tell them Corpus Christi they start crawfishing on us," Judge Mills said.

That's why this judge is hoping that the state will come out of his shell and fork over those dollars to build the hospital.

