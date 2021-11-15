As Beto O'Rourke runs for governor, name recognition among Texans could help or hurt

"Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas," O'Rourke said.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Governor showdown. The race heats up with Beto O'Rourke stepping into the ring. The former congressman is already touring Texas.

On Tuesday, he plans to make a stop in San Antonio. His announcement comes as polls show him behind. The latest from the Texas Tribune and University of Texas reveals Abbott in the lead by nine points.

On Monday, Abbott in Floresville said he welcomes the challenge.

In a video released the same day, the former El Paso Congressman made the announcement on social media.

"Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas," he said.

O'Rourke lost a presidential and senate bid. Trinity University Political Science Professor David Crockett said one thing O'Rourke has going for him, this go-around, his name recognition.

"On the other hand, his combination for his race against Ted Cruz and his aborted presidential run did broadcast some views," he said. "Those may or may not work well in a statewide race in Texas where people are more conservative."

O'Rourke blasted Abbott over the winter storm and grid failure. Abbott has already released an ad linking O'Rourke to President Biden.

The Texas gubernatorial election is a year away. Crockett said a lot can happen to change the race. He said right now, Abbott is in the driver seat. as for O'Rourke, he said he has to secure the democratic base.