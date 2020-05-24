CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been out and about today, you probably noticed traffic is heavy as crowds make their way to Coastal Bend beaches for the Memorial Day weekend.

A long line of cars was backed up all along the JFK Bridge earlier, and it was bumper to bumper traffic on the way out to the Island.

The Corpus Christi Police Department warning drivers to be careful as there are reports of poor driving conditions south of Access Road 6.

During yesterday's City-County press conference, officials warned people to still maintain social distancing at the beach, reminding folks we're still in the middle of a pandemic.

"We've had a house down here for 12 years. We absolutely love it down here. We're maintaining social distancing, only hanging out with people we know. Family and close friends", said one beach-goer.

Visit Corpus Christi does have signs out at the beach reminding people to stay six feet apart.

And it was a red flag day, so there was a high chance of rip currents and dangerous conditions out in the water.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: