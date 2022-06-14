Bee County deputies arrest man wanted for 2021 murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau

Bee County deputies were contacted by the Texas Rangers Tuesday morning and told Luis Daniel Rodriguez was possibly on his way to the Beeville area.

BEEVILLE, Texas — A man wanted for a 2021 murder out of Freer was arrested near Beeville this morning, Bee County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed.

Bee County deputies were contacted by the Texas Rangers Tuesday morning and told Luis Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted for the murder of Denise Godsey DeCoteau, was possibly on his way to the Beeville area. Rangers told deputies Rodriguez may be traveling the backroads northwest of the city.

Sheriff's deputies and Texas DPS Troopers immediately responded to Viggo Rd. where they found an older model black truck traveling toward Beeville. Officials identified the person in the truck as Rodriguez, conducted a felony stop and arrested Rodriguez without incident, Bee County officials said.

Rodriguez was taken to the Bee County Jail and booked for the outstanding murder warrant.

The Jourdanton Police Department issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Rodriguez earlier in June. He was reportedly seen in that area around June 6 traveling south on Highway 16 on a bicycle.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating.

For Immediate Release From the desk of the 229th District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez: Today June 14, 2022, after more... Posted by 229th District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez on Tuesday, June 14, 2022