Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks

O'Rourke is hoping to turn out voters from both big cities and small towns, even in some of the state's most conservative areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.

O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign.

Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in Three Rivers at a to-be-announced location at 2:30 p.m. He will then make his way to Corpus Christi for a town hall at the Ortiz Center at 6:30 p.m.

Next Wednesday, August 31, O'Rourke will be in Falfurrias to speak with the community. That stop is an early one: 5:30 a.m. at the Taqueria Jalisco.

O'Rourke is hoping to turn out voters from both big cities and small towns, even in some of the state's most conservative areas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.