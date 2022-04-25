Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

O'Rourke said he is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

TEXAS, USA — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Monday.

"In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings," he said in a press release. "I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines."

O'Rourke recently hosted events such as a property tax address on April 20 in Dallas. He also had a press conference planned for Monday morning in Harris County with Texas Land Commissioner Jay Kleberg.

O'Rourke additionally was visiting Livingston and New Braunfels over the weekend.

His Republican opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has also been hosting several campaign events in recent weeks. He tested positive for the virus in August of last year.