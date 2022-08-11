Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "It may be funny to you ************, but it's not funny to me, okay?"
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells on Wednesday.
"19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon originally designed for used in combat, legally purchased, by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that is on the books, ladies and gentlemen," O'Rourke said during the townhall meeting. "That says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, AR 15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam, to penetrate an enemy soldier's helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead-- up against kids at five feet. It may be funny for you, (bleeping), but it's not funny to me, OK?"
O' Rourke has long pushed for stricter gun laws.
O'Rourke is currently making his case in many counties in Texas as he can where former President Donald Trump won nearly 70 percent or more of the votes.
O' Rourke faces Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race in November.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sen. Ted Cruz, Port CEO hope for swift resolution on new Harbor Bridge Project
- TSTA Survey: 70% of teachers Ready to quit, CCISD superintendent gives account for teacher vacancies
- 'It's very emotional': Burn Pits 360 co-founder shares account of 13 year journey leading to PACT Act becoming law
- Violence at La Palmera Mall being investigated for ties to prior shooting, bank robbery
- Classroom Challenges: An inside look at security and safety across Coastal Bend school districts
- New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says