CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Navy's Precision Flight Team, the Blue Angels won't be doing their usual 'Wings Over South Texas Air Show,' the pandemic took care of that. However, the Blues will be flying over South Texas on Saturday.

It's all part of the military's nationwide effort to thank health care workers serving on the front lines of the coronavirus response effort. Over the last week, the Blues have been joined by the Air Force Thunderbirds in flying over other parts of the country.

On Saturday, they will bring the show to Texas flying over Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Kingsville and Corpus Christi. We don't have a specific time that they're expected, but we promise, you'll know when they're here!

