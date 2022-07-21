Border Patrol agents rescue man from drowning in Rio Grande River

Agents saw the man struggling in the water near Brownsville and pulled him to the riverbank.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A man is recovering after nearly drowning in the Rio Grande River near Brownsville on July 20, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Mexican national was rescued by Border Patrol agents.

Rio Grande Valley sector agents saw the man struggling in the water and "immediately jumped into action" to rescue him. During the rescue, the man lost consciousness and agents quickly got him to a waiting ambulance, the statement said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Two other migrants were rescued after getting lost on a ranch near Encino the same day, a statement said. The two, from Guatemala, were found to be in good health and taken to the Falfurrias station to be processed.

"With the extreme heat south Texas is experiencing, individuals lost or left behind in desolate areas are at risk of dehydration, heat stroke, and death," the statement said. "RGV urges migrants not to place their lives at risk attempting to cross illegally."

