Brownsville PD releases identities of 8 men killed in bus-stop crash

Seven of the men were Venezuelan natives.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The identities of the eight migrant men killed after an SUV crashed into a Brownsville bus stop in front of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center May 7 were released Tuesday.

They are:

Jose Javier Carrio Moreno, 18

Cristian Jesus Sangranis Rodriguez, 19

Brayan Garcia, 24

Hector David Medina Medero, 24

Enyerbeth Cabarcas Meza, 23

Luis Jeffrhey Matute Vasquez, 31

Jorge Luis Flores Colina, 48

Richard Alejandro Bustamante Perez, 27

Seven of the eight men were Venezuelan natives; Garcia was the only Columbian.

Eleven more people were hurt when George Alvarez reportedly ran a red light in a Range Rover and hit the people sitting on the curb.

He is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon connected with the crash.

The 34-year-old's bond is set at $3.6 million.

According to Brownsville Police, Alvarez had cocaine, benzodiazepines, which are a form of anti-anxiety medication and marijuana in his system at the time.

Witnesses told reporters that Alvarez cursed at group, and called them "invaders" before reportedly hitting them.

"We have nothing to validate that at this point," Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said last week.

The incident came several days before the Title 42 public health order expired May 11.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!