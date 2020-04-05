CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some business owners are already having problems staying afloat during these unprecedented times, and a string of recent break-ins into local restaurants has many worried.



As vacant streets embody the city of Corpus Christi, many thieves are targeting restaurants in the wee hours of the morning.



Last weekend Sandi’s Diner, Price's Chef, and Water Street were broken into on Friday night.



Now, just this weekend Sandi’s Diner was broken into on Saturday morning for the third time in less than three weeks.

A computer, along with an iPad was stolen, and Sandi had her front and back windows smashed in.

"I feel so sad today that I can work really hard to stay ahead of the slow business because of the pandemic, construction, and Hurricane Harvey but I just cannot beat these robbers breaking into my Diner three times. Hopefully, it's the end. I have nothing left of worth stealing. I just feel so helpless that I can't do anything about it happening it's just happening and hurting my business in this way. I've worked too hard to let this bring me down," stated Sandra Clark Zimmerman, owner of Sandi's Diner in a Facebook post.

Sandi's Diner has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to donate to the legendary gem of a restaurant.

Then, Julian’s BBQ on Baldwin Street was broken into about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and the perpetrator was caught on camera.

The owner of Julian's BBQ says approximately $3500 worth of items were stolen from the restaurant. He also says that police have received tips on the suspect's identity, and are currently investigating.

Another business, Sinister LLC, located on the 1400 block of Leopard St. was burglarized last Friday also.

Sinister LLC is an automotive shop located in the Annaville area, and owners are offering a reward for any information on their establishment's recent break-in.

Already seeing a devastating drop in business during the shelter-at-home order, some business owners are taking an extra loss due to criminals who are most likely on drugs and/or homeless.

