'Calling all food trucks!' | Applications being accepted for vendors at City Beaches and Parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you own a food truck and ever thought about setting up by the beach or one of the city's parks? Your opportunity is now!

Officials say the application period is open to apply for a vendor permit with the City of Corpus Christi. The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for vendors at its City beaches until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020.

According to organizers, the city will issue a five-month Vending Permit from October 2020 to February 2021 to those vendors who qualify.

"There are two Cole Park and nine Gulf Beach vendor locations. In addition, vendors can also request other park locations throughout the city. Applications will be reviewed, and if necessary, a drawing will be held to determine vendor locations if multiple vendors select the same location. Vendors will be notified after the selection has been made to issue the permits for the locations prior to the beginning of the permit period," stated city officials.

The selected vendors are required to undergo and pass background checks prior to issuing permits, according to city officials.

The application form and requirements are available on the City of Corpus Christi website.

City Beach & Park Vendor Permit application PDF file:

City Vendor Insurance Requirement PDF file:

Completed applications and required documentation for vending permits must be submitted by email by the deadline to the following:

Parks & Recreation - Special Events Office. Contact Sandra Flores at (361) 826-3411; email SandraF@cctexas.com.

Parks and Recreation - Gulf Beach Operations Office. Contact Martha Lawhon at (361) 826-3469; email MarthaL@cctexas.com.

For vendor permit information, call (361) 826-3411.