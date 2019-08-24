CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A six-month-old girl is in the hospital after she and her father were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents.

According to a release from CBP, the man was a part of a large group that was trying to enter into the U.S. illegally by crossing the Rio Grande. They were apprehended nearly three miles west of the Roma Port of Entry, on Thursday, August 22.

CBP said they were apprehended around 1:30 A.M.

After an initial assessment, medical staff at the processing center decided the girl needed medical care. She was transported to the Edinburg Regional Children's Hospital around 9:40 A.M., CBP said.

The release stated the father and daughter were transported together.

Later, the girl was taken via helicopter to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi. CBP said the father was driven to the hospital by their officers because there was not enough room in the helicopter. CBP said she is in critical condition.

To read the full statement, visit the CBP's website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: