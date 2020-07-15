CCPD: H-E-B will remain open for operations, buy for necessity and not for stockpiling

According to CCPD, a rumor of H-E-B shutting down its operations later this week was causing people to rush to the stores and panic buy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department announced they have been made aware of a rumor circulating around the city that H-E-B will be closing their stores at the end of this week.

CCPD says H-E-B will remain open to the public and there are no plans to shut any of their stores or operations down.

Officials say they contacted community partners at H-E-B and have confirmed that the rumor is completely false.

"As always, we want our community to be aware, but remember to rely on facts, not fear. We want to take a moment to thank the partners at H-E-B as they have and continue to work tirelessly to re-stock the shelves," stated CCPD officials in their online blotter.

"Please buy for necessity, not for stockpiling," added CCPD.

