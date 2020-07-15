CCPD: H-E-B will remain open for operations, buy for necessity and not for stockpiling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department announced they have been made aware of a rumor circulating around the city that H-E-B will be closing their stores at the end of this week.
CCPD says H-E-B will remain open to the public and there are no plans to shut any of their stores or operations down.
Officials say they contacted community partners at H-E-B and have confirmed that the rumor is completely false.
"As always, we want our community to be aware, but remember to rely on facts, not fear. We want to take a moment to thank the partners at H-E-B as they have and continue to work tirelessly to re-stock the shelves," stated CCPD officials in their online blotter.
"Please buy for necessity, not for stockpiling," added CCPD.
According to CCPD, the rumor was causing people to rush to the stores and panic buy.
