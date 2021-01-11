Texas’ state health department prepares to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

The CDC is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as five years old on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — With approximately 67% of the U.S. population age 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19, the focus now is on young children.

The CDC on Tuesday is expected to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for kids as young as five. Those children would get a smaller dose than everyone else.

Nearly 3 million more people would be eligible in Texas, where the state health department started pre-ordering vaccines for younger kids last week. Once approved, providers could immediately start giving thousands of shots statewide.

Doctors are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“One thing that a lot of people don't realize, that currently COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in children in this country, behind cancer and behind heart disease,” said Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children’s Pediatrics. “We've had about not just shy of 600 children that have died from COVID over the past year or so. That may not seem to be a large, large number of kids, but if it's your child, that is significant.”

Shots could start going into young arms as soon as next week.