CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A moment of hope for you over at Texas A&M Kingsville where they are keeping a well known tradition alive.

Miss TAMUK 2020 will be completely virtual this year. The university says this has never been done before and given the circumstances, creativity was the only option to make sure the show goes on.

Organizers say the pageant will be pre-recorded and the final product will be streamed live. Erin McClure of TAMUK says COVID-19 didn't discourage organizers, instead, it inspired them to persevere.

"We felt like it was one of the events we wanted to brainstorm to see if we could do this because we don't want to break a tradition and we also don't want this to get lost," McClure said. "It's just been a different experience for us and it's something that we can learn from and we can see just different ways of doing things."

Miss TAMUK will stream live on the university's facebook page on April 24th at 6 p.m.

