City of Portland issues statement on Indian Point Pier
Indian Point Pier was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna and the City says as soon as they can confirm the pier is safe, they will reopen it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Portland has issued a statement regarding Indian Point Pier saying the pier has been closed to the public as consulting engineers inspect for any signs of structural damage.
Fishing during the winter months is heavy with bull reds that spawn in the area. Great location to view the many species of waterfowl off the 24/7 fishing pier with public restrooms available. The bait, pole rental and concession stand are no longer in service so come prepared with your own supplies!